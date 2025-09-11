Trump orders 0% import tax on gold bars from Sept 8, boosting market activity

The White House has announced an update to its tax schedule, including a significant change that affects gold bars. This move has provided much-needed relief to players in the precious metals market.

The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) issued a statement on Wednesday, calling it a “welcome development” after the market had previously faced uncertainty due to US Customs’ ruling on gold bar imports.

On September 5, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to amend the tax schedule for various products, including gold bars. The White House described the move as a “reciprocal tariff.”

Under the new measure, gold bars imported from allied countries, classified under specific HS Code categories such as 7108.11.00, 7108.12.50, 7108.13.10, 7108.13.55, 7108.13.70, and 7108.20.00, will be completely exempt from tariffs—meaning no tax will be applied. This came into effect for all imports starting from September 8, 2025.