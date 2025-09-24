Thai Authorities Raid Suphan Buri Bar, Almost Half of Patrons Test Positive for Drugs

A special task force in Thailand has raided a popular bar in Suphan Buri, detaining over 400 patrons after they tested positive for drugs.

The raid is part of an ongoing crackdown by the Department of Provincial Administration, and officials are now speculating on which province will be next.

The raid, led by the Ministry of Interior's special operations unit, took place at 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday at the 24 BAR in Mueang Suphan Buri.

It followed a tip-off from local residents complaining about illegal operations at several venues in the province, including the sale of alcohol after hours, underage drinking, and widespread drug use.

According to a Ministry of Interior report, officials found more than 1,000 patrons inside the bar. Upon entry, authorities sealed all exits to prevent anyone from fleeing.

The subsequent search uncovered knives and narcotics scattered on the floor. Officials also discovered nearly 50 minors, some as young as 15, had been allowed into the venue. The report stated that 35 of the minors had used drugs.

