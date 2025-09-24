Thai Authorities Raid Suphan Buri Bar, Almost Half of Patrons Test Positive for Drugs

A special task force in Thailand has raided a popular bar in Suphan Buri, detaining over 400 patrons after they tested positive for drugs.
The raid is part of an ongoing crackdown by the Department of Provincial Administration, and officials are now speculating on which province will be next.
The raid, led by the Ministry of Interior's special operations unit, took place at 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday at the 24 BAR in Mueang Suphan Buri.
It followed a tip-off from local residents complaining about illegal operations at several venues in the province, including the sale of alcohol after hours, underage drinking, and widespread drug use.
According to a Ministry of Interior report, officials found more than 1,000 patrons inside the bar. Upon entry, authorities sealed all exits to prevent anyone from fleeing.
The subsequent search uncovered knives and narcotics scattered on the floor. Officials also discovered nearly 50 minors, some as young as 15, had been allowed into the venue. The report stated that 35 of the minors had used drugs.
A mandatory urine test was conducted on all 1,042 patrons, and the results were alarming. A total of 415 people tested positive for drug use—261 men and 154 women. All have been sent for legal proceedings and rehabilitation as required by law.
The bar's operator has been charged with several offences, including permitting individuals under the age of 20 to use the service and selling alcohol to them and after the legal closing time.
Additionally, the venue’s failure to prevent drug use is a violation of a National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) order, which carries severe penalties.
Authorities will recommend that the Suphan Buri provincial governor issue a five-year closure order for the bar.
The Ministry of Interior Permanent Secretary, Unsit Sampuntharat, praised the operation, stating it was a necessary step to address public concerns.
He had ordered the raid in coordination with Nirat Pongsittithaworn, Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration, and Suphan Buri Governor Piriya Chantadilok.
A reporter noted that it remains to be seen which province the Department of Provincial Administration will target next for inspections, hinting at a broader nationwide crackdown on illegal entertainment venues.