18 local officials fired, 740 suspects arrested in Korat drug crackdowns

The Nakhon Ratchasima provincial administration has launched crackdowns on drug trafficking in the province, resulting in the firing of 18 local officials and the arrests of 740 suspects, the Korat governor announced on Thursday.
Nakhon Ratchasima Governor Chaiwat Chuenkosoom held a press conference at the provincial police headquarters to announce the results of the operations targeting drug trafficking. The press conference was jointly held with Korat police chief Pol Maj Gen Phairoj Khunmuen and Korat Provincial Administrative Organisation president Yollada Wangsupakijkosol.
Chaiwat said the crackdowns had recently been carried out under the government policy of “No Drugs, No Dealers” throughout the province.
Chaiwat explained that provincial administration officers had teamed up with police to conduct searches and raids in 32 districts simultaneously, following tips from local residents about alleged drug traffickers.
He said local residents had informed the provincial administration of 345 drug suspects in the 32 districts. After their arrests, the authorities used their information to make an additional 395 arrests.
As part of the operations, authorities sent 8,376 drug addicts for rehabilitation, Chaiwat added.
He also revealed that 18 local officials were found to be involved in drug trafficking, broken down as follows:
These officials were fired from their positions before facing legal action, the governor said.