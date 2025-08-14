18 local officials fired, 740 suspects arrested in Korat drug crackdowns

The Nakhon Ratchasima provincial administration has launched crackdowns on drug trafficking in the province, resulting in the firing of 18 local officials and the arrests of 740 suspects, the Korat governor announced on Thursday.

Nakhon Ratchasima Governor Chaiwat Chuenkosoom held a press conference at the provincial police headquarters to announce the results of the operations targeting drug trafficking. The press conference was jointly held with Korat police chief Pol Maj Gen Phairoj Khunmuen and Korat Provincial Administrative Organisation president Yollada Wangsupakijkosol.

Chaiwat said the crackdowns had recently been carried out under the government policy of “No Drugs, No Dealers” throughout the province.