Thai Authorities Dismantle 1 Billion Baht VAT Fraud Ring

A sophisticated Value Added Tax (VAT) fraud operation, which has cost the Thai state over 1 billion Baht, has been dismantled by a joint force from the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) police and the Revenue Department.

Authorities announced on Monday the successful operation and detailed the intricate scheme used by the fraudsters.

In a press conference held at 11:00 AM, key officials including Maj Gen Natthasak Chaovanasai, Deputy Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), Pol Maj Gen Thatphum Charuprat, Commander of the ECD, and top officials from the Revenue Department, unveiled the results of their crackdown.

The operation involved simultaneous raids on 14 targets across Thailand – 11 in Tak Province, two in Chiang Mai Province, and one in Bangkok.

These coordinated swoops led to the apprehension of Samran (63), identified as the head of the large-scale criminal organisation, along with nine accomplices.

The suspects face charges including "jointly issuing tax invoices without the right to do so," "jointly intending to evade or attempting to evade VAT or claim VAT refunds through false acts," and "intending to use fake or unlawfully issued tax invoices for tax credit."

