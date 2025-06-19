Police raid Sukhumvit company converting credit cards into VIP metal cards for airport privileges

Police raid Sukhumvit company caught converting plastic credit cards into VIP metal cards for airport privileges. Skimming devices and counterfeit cards seized.

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) on Thursday raided a company located in Soi Sukhumvit 13 in Bangkok’s Watthana District after discovering it was offering a service that converted standard plastic credit cards into metal cards, imitating premium brand designs.

These counterfeit cards were then marketed as premium cards to the general public, allowing them to access exclusive airport privileges, such as VIP parking, airport lounges, and airport shuttle services, despite not being legitimate cardholders, an official said.

Upon searching the premises, the police found skimming devices, a computer for transferring data, laser engraving machines, and several metal cards featuring logos of major banking brands, all of which were seized as evidence.

The Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) has issued a warning against allowing anyone to access card details or make unauthorised copies, as this could lead to data theft and unauthorised purchases, potentially draining a victim’s account without their knowledge.
 

