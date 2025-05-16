CIB confirms money trail ties Wat Rai Khing abbot to online gambling

CIB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej stated that the investigation began following complaints from local residents in October 2024. “We’ve been conducting a financial investigation for some time and discovered irregularities. It was evident that temple funds were being used inappropriately, which led us to seek the arrest warrant,” he said.

He stressed that the abbot turning himself in before the arrest warrant was issued was immaterial, as the evidence had already been fully compiled. The case is now in the stage of evidence gathering and formal investigation, and police have ruled out bail at this point.

When asked how the abbot became involved in online gambling, Jirabhop said the key issue was the money trail. Police had traced the flow of funds and uncovered unusual transfers from the temple to the abbot’s personal account, which were subsequently linked to a gambling website. The transactions, he noted, amounted to hundreds of millions of baht.

As for whether a temple committee member was required to co-sign the transfers, this is still under investigation. He added that officers had been deployed to monitor the temple's internal activities as part of standard investigative procedures.

