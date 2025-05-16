Wat Rai Khing abbot removed over alleged temple fund embezzlement

The order was issued by the Supreme Patriarch of the Central Region after Phra Dharma Wachiranuwat reported to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) headquarters in Bangkok at 10am on Thursday.
Police allege that the abbot misappropriated at least 300 million baht by transferring temple funds into his personal bank account, which he then used to gamble on online baccarat platform.
To protect the integrity of the Sangha during the investigation, Phra Dharma Wachiranuwat, who also held the role of governor of Ecclesiastical Region 14, has been relieved of all duties effective immediately, according to the official announcement.
In a related move, the Supreme Patriarch of the Central Region has appointed Phra Racha Vajiramoli of Wat Rakhangkhositaram as acting governor of Ecclesiastical Region 14, also effective immediately.
At approximately 7.40pm on the same day, Phra Dharma Wachiranuwat reportedly performed the formal rite of laicisation himself. This followed an incident in which police officers were seen carrying a black meditation Buddha statue into the interrogation room where the abbot was being questioned.
Preliminary reports indicate that the abbot cooperated with investigators and provided a statement that was described as constructive. It was revealed that he had transferred several hundred million baht to a second suspect during the year 2021.
Authorities are continuing to interrogate individuals involved to determine the motive behind the transactions. Initial findings suggest that a portion of the funds was linked to gambling websites.