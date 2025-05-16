Wat Rai Khing abbot removed over alleged temple fund embezzlement

At approximately 7.40pm on the same day, Phra Dharma Wachiranuwat reportedly performed the formal rite of laicisation himself. This followed an incident in which police officers were seen carrying a black meditation Buddha statue into the interrogation room where the abbot was being questioned.

Preliminary reports indicate that the abbot cooperated with investigators and provided a statement that was described as constructive. It was revealed that he had transferred several hundred million baht to a second suspect during the year 2021.

Authorities are continuing to interrogate individuals involved to determine the motive behind the transactions. Initial findings suggest that a portion of the funds was linked to gambling websites.