Scandalous Wat Rai Khing abbot ordained there for 57 years

Many Buddhist followers were reportedly shocked and in disbelief after hearing that the abbot of the renowned Wat Rai Khing temple in Nakhon Pathom had been arrested on charges of embezzling temple funds for online gambling. The monk had been ordained at the temple for nearly his entire life.
Buddhists commonly believe that individuals who enter the monkhood or novicehood at a young age develop a strong resistance to worldly temptations and maintain a life of moral discipline.
However, Phra Dharma Wachiranuwat, the abbot of Wat Rai Khing, now faces accusations of embezzling 300 million baht after an eight-month investigation conducted by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD). Police allege that the abbot developed a serious online gambling addiction — behaviour considered highly inappropriate for a long-serving monk.
The 69-year-old abbot was born on 27 June 1955 in Ban Klong Rang Sai village, Tambon Bang Phasi, in Nakhon Pathom’s Samphran district.
He became the assistant abbot in 1991, rose to the position of abbot in 2008, and was later appointed governor of Ecclesiastical Region 14 in 2024. In 2023, he was also named the acting abbot of Wat Rang Sai.
Due to his previously perceived virtuous behaviour, Phra Dharma Wachiranuwat was chosen to serve as chairman of a national committee campaigning for strict adherence to the Five Precepts of Buddhism — one of which is the prohibition against stealing.
Now, those who once admired him for his leadership and moral standing are left reeling from what many view as a deep betrayal of Buddhist principles.
Wat Rai Khing, also known as Wat Mongkol Chindaram Rai Khing, is a significant and revered Buddhist temple located in Sam Phran District, Nakhon Pathom Province, Thailand—approximately 32 kilometres west of Bangkok. The temple is set along the banks of the Tha Chin River (also known locally as the Nakhon Chai Si River).
Wat Rai Khing is believed to have been established in 1851, during the reign of King Rama IV. However, some accounts suggest that it began as a civilian monastery as early as 1791. The name "Rai Khing", meaning "ginger farm", is attributed to the local Chinese community who cultivated ginger in the area.
According to legend, the revered Buddha image enshrined in the temple, known as Luang Por Wat Rai Khing, was discovered floating in the river. It is believed to have originated from Wat Sala Poon in Ayutthaya, and was later enshrined in the temple.
Today, Wat Rai Khing is a popular destination for Thai Buddhists, who visit to pay homage to Luang Por Wat Rai Khing and engage in merit-making activities. With its serene atmosphere and historical significance, the temple remains a noteworthy and spiritual landmark in Nakhon Pathom.