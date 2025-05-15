Scandalous Wat Rai Khing abbot ordained there for 57 years

Once a Moral Figure, Now Facing Theft Allegations

Due to his previously perceived virtuous behaviour, Phra Dharma Wachiranuwat was chosen to serve as chairman of a national committee campaigning for strict adherence to the Five Precepts of Buddhism — one of which is the prohibition against stealing.

Now, those who once admired him for his leadership and moral standing are left reeling from what many view as a deep betrayal of Buddhist principles.

Wat Rai Khing, also known as Wat Mongkol Chindaram Rai Khing, is a significant and revered Buddhist temple located in Sam Phran District, Nakhon Pathom Province, Thailand—approximately 32 kilometres west of Bangkok. The temple is set along the banks of the Tha Chin River (also known locally as the Nakhon Chai Si River).

Overview of Wat Rai Khing

Wat Rai Khing is believed to have been established in 1851, during the reign of King Rama IV. However, some accounts suggest that it began as a civilian monastery as early as 1791. The name "Rai Khing", meaning "ginger farm", is attributed to the local Chinese community who cultivated ginger in the area.

According to legend, the revered Buddha image enshrined in the temple, known as Luang Por Wat Rai Khing, was discovered floating in the river. It is believed to have originated from Wat Sala Poon in Ayutthaya, and was later enshrined in the temple.

Today, Wat Rai Khing is a popular destination for Thai Buddhists, who visit to pay homage to Luang Por Wat Rai Khing and engage in merit-making activities. With its serene atmosphere and historical significance, the temple remains a noteworthy and spiritual landmark in Nakhon Pathom.