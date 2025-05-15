Abbot of renowned Nakhon Pathom temple arrested over alleged 300m baht embezzlement

The Criminal Court on Thursday approved an arrest warrant for the abbot of a well-known temple in Nakhon Pathom, shortly after the monk voluntarily turned himself in to face allegations of embezzling 300 million baht to fund online gambling.

Arrest Warrant Issued for Wat Rai Khing Abbot

The warrant was issued against Phra Dharma Wachiranuwat, abbot of Wat Rai Khing, at noon — just hours after he reported to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) headquarters in Bangkok at 10 a.m.

Phra Dharma Wachiranuwat also serves as the governor of Ecclesiastical Region 14. He was received by Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiart Parnkaew, Deputy Commissioner of the CIB, and Pol Maj Gen Witthaya Sriprasertparp, Commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), along with other CIB officers.