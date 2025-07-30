Over 200,000 suspects arrested, ฿12.417bn in assets frozen in ten-month drug crackdown

More than 200,000 suspects have been arrested and assets worth 12.417 billion baht frozen during a ten-month drug suppression campaign, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) announced on Wednesday.

At a ceremony held at the Police Club and presided over by Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, the RTP outlined the results of its nationwide anti-drug operations conducted between 1 October 2024 and 30 July 2025.