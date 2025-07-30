Over 200,000 suspects arrested, ฿12.417bn in assets frozen in ten-month drug crackdown

More than 200,000 suspects have been arrested and assets worth 12.417 billion baht frozen during a ten-month drug suppression campaign, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) announced on Wednesday.

At a ceremony held at the Police Club and presided over by Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, the RTP outlined the results of its nationwide anti-drug operations conducted between 1 October 2024 and 30 July 2025.

Key achievements of the campaign:

  • 210,780 cases investigated
  • 201,529 suspects arrested
  • 851.66 million methamphetamine pills seized
  • 41 tonnes of crystal meth seized
  • 1.2 tonnes of heroin seized
  • 5.512 tonnes of ketamine seized
  • 286,726 ecstasy pills seized
  • 12.417 billion baht in assets seized

In the past three months alone, eight major raids led to the arrest of 62,616 suspects, the seizure of 2,849 firearms, and the freezing of assets worth 4.58 billion baht.

Phumtham: More must be done to reassure the public

Phumtham said the results were satisfactory but stressed that the police must intensify their efforts to provide the public with greater peace of mind. He also issued a stern warning, stating that senior police officers found to be involved in drug trafficking would be sidelined.

