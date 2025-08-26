Interior Ministry and agencies launch anti-drug operations across Bangkok

Joining the ceremony at Bangkok City Hall in Din Daeng were Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, Amnat Laokotee, director of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (Bangkok), as well as security and public health officials — a total of around 300 personnel.
Theerarat said the campaign is a key government measure to make Bangkok and other areas safe from narcotics, in line with the directive of Interior Minister and Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who instructed all agencies to integrate efforts against drugs across the capital’s 50 districts.
The initiative also runs in parallel with the nationwide “Seal Stop Safe” policy to ensure urgent results within three, six and twelve months. Theerarat stressed that the government is determined to eradicate narcotics entirely from Thai society.
All over the country, operations are being launched to root out drugs, strengthen communities through cooperation, and integrate prevention, suppression and rehabilitation, she explained, adding that the initiative also aims to achieve meaningful results in arrests and prevention.
Theerarat added that success depended on both citizens and state agencies. “The goal is to rid society of both dealers and users. Citizens often have vital intelligence, while officials hold comprehensive data. Only through cooperation and determined action can we truly defeat drugs,” she emphasised.
She also urged state agencies to modernise their measures, improve efficiency, and continuously evaluate progress to deliver better outcomes than in the past. Officials must perform their duties with commitment and caution to reduce public suffering and help eliminate drugs from society, she said.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart noted that the BMA prioritises building community resilience and providing rehabilitation. He said the capital now had 69 rehabilitation centres, with more than 4,500 people undergoing treatment, underlining that “drug users are patients” who must enter the system fully.
Metropolitan Police chief Siam reported that operations had already covered 376 communities, leading to the arrest of over 800 dealers and the rehabilitation of more than 5,000 users.
He warned that entertainment venues allowing drug use or sales would be shut down immediately, and any negligent officials would face strict disciplinary action.
Between 7am and 8am, Theerarat led a team to visit rehabilitation screening points, inspect a social reintegration centre, and provide support to vulnerable patients at the Khlong Toei railway community.
Five drug users were identified during the visit, with local officers continuing to monitor and report intelligence.
Some residents expressed concerns about safety, but Theerarat assured them that the government was committed to ensuring public security and would work with determination to achieve a drug-free society.