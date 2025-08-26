Interior Ministry and agencies launch anti-drug operations across Bangkok

Joining the ceremony at Bangkok City Hall in Din Daeng were Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, Amnat Laokotee, director of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (Bangkok), as well as security and public health officials — a total of around 300 personnel.

Theerarat said the campaign is a key government measure to make Bangkok and other areas safe from narcotics, in line with the directive of Interior Minister and Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who instructed all agencies to integrate efforts against drugs across the capital’s 50 districts.

The initiative also runs in parallel with the nationwide “Seal Stop Safe” policy to ensure urgent results within three, six and twelve months. Theerarat stressed that the government is determined to eradicate narcotics entirely from Thai society.