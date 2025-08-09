Kpods, zombie oil or etomidate? A new name may help Hong Kong curb its youth drug crisis

It is for this reason that the government officially changed the name of the city’s latest trending recreational drug for the second time in 2025.

In Singapore, it is known by the name of “Kpods” – fruity-flavoured e-vaporiser capsules laced with addictive sedatives like etomidate, a controlled anaesthetic.

In Hong Kong, the drug was first marketed by peddlers as “space oil”, a substance that emerged in the city in late 2023, promising its users a euphoric high that would “take them to space”.

The territory’s government banned it and started referring to it as “space oil drug” in February, after the authorities recognised the severity of the problem when several addicts died after abusing the drug and children as young as nine years old were found taking the substance.

On July 31, the government renamed it yet again – to plain old “etomidate” – deciding to call a spade a spade this time.

“Previously, when we called it ‘space oil drug’, some drug traffickers made use of the name to promote a sort of fantasy and some of the positive feelings after taking the drug,” Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security Chris Tang told the media as he announced the name change.