Anutin to hold disaster management board meeting on Monday

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will chair a meeting of the national committee responsible for assisting disaster victims on Monday.

Anutin has called a meeting of the Committee for the Direction and Management of Natural Disasters (the Disaster Management Board) at Government House at 2pm.

He established the board and the Natural Disaster Relief Operations Centre (NDROC) after visiting flood victims in Ayutthaya’s Bang Ban district on September 27.