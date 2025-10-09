Anutin to visit deep South on Saturday following spate of violent attacks

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced on Thursday that he will visit the deep South on Saturday to urge police and troops to take proactive action following a spate of violent attacks.
Anutin said he had instructed Defence Minister Nattapon Nakpanich to strengthen security measures in the three southern border provinces in response to the rising number of violent incidents.
He added that during his visit, he would inspect the situation in the deep South and convene a meeting with the southern army, the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre, and provincial governors to gather as much information as possible about the situation.
Anutin made the comments after Muslim insurgents carried out eight bomb attacks in Yala on Wednesday evening.
When asked whether he thought the insurgents had stepped up the attacks to test the new government, Anutin replied that regardless of the motive, security agencies must be able to deal with the insurgents and must take proactive measures.
In addition to the eight bomb attacks in Yala, a violent armed robbery occurred at a gold shop inside a Big C shopping mall in Su-ngai Kolok district, Narathiwat, on Sunday at 6:30 pm. A soldier was shot and wounded, and a large amount of gold was stolen. Authorities suspect the involvement of separatist militants, possibly the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), aiming to raise funds. Coordinated explosions were also reported near the railway and a residential area during the incident.
Anutin said he had not yet received a report on whether the stolen gold was still in Thailand.
When asked if security officials were involved in the robbery, Anutin stated that if so, they would face legal and disciplinary action.
The prime minister added that there is a concrete operational plan to maintain security in the deep South, and if personnel fail to implement it, they may be reshuffled.