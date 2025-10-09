Anutin to visit deep South on Saturday following spate of violent attacks

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced on Thursday that he will visit the deep South on Saturday to urge police and troops to take proactive action following a spate of violent attacks.

Anutin said he had instructed Defence Minister Nattapon Nakpanich to strengthen security measures in the three southern border provinces in response to the rising number of violent incidents.

He added that during his visit, he would inspect the situation in the deep South and convene a meeting with the southern army, the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre, and provincial governors to gather as much information as possible about the situation.