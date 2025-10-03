Army spokesman reaffirms humanitarian approach in handling Cambodian pushback in Sa Kaeo

Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree on Friday addressed the progress of the pushback of Cambodian nationals from the Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew areas, Sa Kaeo Province. He confirmed that the Army is conducting the operation according to humanitarian principles, taking extra caution due to confrontations between Cambodian nationals and Thai authorities.
“Even though we know the Cambodian gatherings are well-organised, we must ensure the operation is carried out properly to avoid negative portrayals that could be used against us internationally,” he said.
Winthai added that the pushback would be carried out gradually, with no use of military force, unlike other areas. Public announcements and discussions are ongoing with authorities in both Sa Kaeo and Banteay Meanchey provinces to ensure Cambodia complies with international law and regulations.
When asked about the upcoming actions on October 10, Winthai confirmed that the process will be handled cautiously based on the specific situation. He reassured that international law and Thai law would continue to guide the operation.
Regarding Cambodia’s recent claims of humanitarian concerns and demands for the release of 18 prisoners of war, Winthai stated:
“We are adhering to international law and humanitarian standards regarding the 18 POWs. If there are concerns, international organisations are welcome to visit them. We’ve had visits in the past, and there have been no concerns or negative reports from those visitors, only praise.”
The Royal Forest Department has filed a report with Khok Sung Police Station since September 17, 2025, instructing Cambodian nationals who have encroached on the Ban Nong Ya Kaew area to evacuate within 15 days. As of today, October 3, the deadline has passed. Therefore, legal proceedings will now follow, similar to the situation at Ban Nong Chan, where a similar notice was issued on September 25, with the deadline for Cambodian nationals to evacuate the area by October 10.
The Forest Resource Management Office will proceed with the following steps:
The Royal Forest Department has coordinated with security agencies to proceed with the operation as soon as it is safe. All parties have been informed accordingly.