Army spokesman reaffirms humanitarian approach in handling Cambodian pushback in Sa Kaeo

Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree on Friday addressed the progress of the pushback of Cambodian nationals from the Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew areas, Sa Kaeo Province. He confirmed that the Army is conducting the operation according to humanitarian principles, taking extra caution due to confrontations between Cambodian nationals and Thai authorities.

“Even though we know the Cambodian gatherings are well-organised, we must ensure the operation is carried out properly to avoid negative portrayals that could be used against us internationally,” he said.

Winthai added that the pushback would be carried out gradually, with no use of military force, unlike other areas. Public announcements and discussions are ongoing with authorities in both Sa Kaeo and Banteay Meanchey provinces to ensure Cambodia complies with international law and regulations.

When asked about the upcoming actions on October 10, Winthai confirmed that the process will be handled cautiously based on the specific situation. He reassured that international law and Thai law would continue to guide the operation.