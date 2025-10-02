New 1st Army chief vows to drive out Cambodian encroachers once situation permits

Worayos promises Thai villagers decisive action

The new commander of the First Army Area vowed on Thursday to drive out Cambodian encroachers from Ban Nong Chan border village in Sa Kaeo once the situation permits.

Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan made the pledge to Thai villagers at Ban Nong Chan in Tambon None Mak Moon, Khok Sung district, on Thursday afternoon.

Worayos has already visited Ban Nong Chan twice since assuming his post on Wednesday — first during a surprise visit at 10 pm on Wednesday, then again at 2 pm the following day.