New 1st Army chief vows to drive out Cambodian encroachers once situation permits

The new commander of the First Army Area vowed on Thursday to drive out Cambodian encroachers from Ban Nong Chan border village in Sa Kaeo once the situation permits.
Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan made the pledge to Thai villagers at Ban Nong Chan in Tambon None Mak Moon, Khok Sung district, on Thursday afternoon.
Worayos has already visited Ban Nong Chan twice since assuming his post on Wednesday — first during a surprise visit at 10 pm on Wednesday, then again at 2 pm the following day.
On Thursday, Worayos entered the Cambodian encroachers’ settlement at Ban Nong Chan before coming out to address Thai villagers. He promised that the Cambodians would be evicted from Thai soil as soon as possible.
He told the villagers that his visit was aimed at evaluating the situation, meeting subordinates, and ensuring the wellbeing of Thai citizens in the area.
Worayos stressed that Thai troops, police, and provincial authorities already had a plan in place to deal with the encroachers.
“We are ready, and it will depend on how we enforce the plan. We will act once we have the upper hand,” he said.
Before entering the Cambodian encroachers’ village, Worayos was greeted by over 50 Thai villagers carrying Thai flags and banners. They cheered as he arrived, holding up a map of Thailand as a symbolic call for him to protect the nation’s sovereignty.
After inspecting the Cambodian community for about 20 minutes, Worayos and his delegation returned to speak with the villagers. The locals presented him with a traditional pha khao ma cloth and urged him to reclaim Ban Nong Chan from Cambodian settlers.
They also asked if the land could be taken back by October 10, but Worayos replied that authorities would wait for the right time to act.