Burapha Task Force clears two mines in Ban Nong Ya Kaew, eyes Ban Nong Chan next

The Burapha Task Force’s Special Task Unit 12 reported on Sunday (October 12) the discovery and removal of two PMN anti-personnel mines in Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Sa Kaeo province. Both devices were found in operational condition and safely deactivated according to standard procedures.
Since the operation began on October 10, a total of five live PMN anti-personnel mines have been recovered from the area.
Lt Col Sarawut Sathongthian, commander of the 2nd Engineer Battalion under Special Task Unit 12, said troops will continue clearing grassland and following detection routes to search for more unexploded mines.
The area remains classified as a red zone, covering roughly 102,874 square metres divided into four sections. Zone A spans about 29,726 square metres, of which 15,042 have been cleared and returned for safe use.
The remainder should be completed within a week, weather permitting.
Col Pichayut Promtho, deputy chief of staff of the First Army Area, said the mine clearance at Ban Nong Ya Kaew is part of Thailand’s annual humanitarian mine action programme submitted under the Ottawa Convention.
He noted that previous attempts had been obstructed by Cambodia, but Thai forces resumed operations after reclaiming the area in late July. Pichayut added that once Ban Nong Ya Kaeo is completed, the next phase will focus on Ban Nong Chan.
When asked whether this operation marks the restoration of Thai sovereignty, Pichayut confirmed it does, calling it a first step under proper procedure. He added that provincial authorities have begun evacuation drills in line with safety measures.
Regarding Cambodia’s non-compliance with previous agreements, he said: “That’s part of the issue. This is Thai sovereign land—we can proceed without seeking permission. We only issue written notices to prevent misunderstandings. In the past, we avoided escalation, but now that we can, we’re moving forward immediately.”