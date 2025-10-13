Burapha Task Force clears two mines in Ban Nong Ya Kaew, eyes Ban Nong Chan next

Col Pichayut Promtho, deputy chief of staff of the First Army Area, said the mine clearance at Ban Nong Ya Kaew is part of Thailand’s annual humanitarian mine action programme submitted under the Ottawa Convention.

He noted that previous attempts had been obstructed by Cambodia, but Thai forces resumed operations after reclaiming the area in late July. Pichayut added that once Ban Nong Ya Kaeo is completed, the next phase will focus on Ban Nong Chan.

When asked whether this operation marks the restoration of Thai sovereignty, Pichayut confirmed it does, calling it a first step under proper procedure. He added that provincial authorities have begun evacuation drills in line with safety measures.

Regarding Cambodia’s non-compliance with previous agreements, he said: “That’s part of the issue. This is Thai sovereign land—we can proceed without seeking permission. We only issue written notices to prevent misunderstandings. In the past, we avoided escalation, but now that we can, we’re moving forward immediately.”