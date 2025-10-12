Thai troops press on with mine clearance despite Cambodian onlookers

Cambodian troops were observed standing by and observing the activity throughout the day.

Lt Col Sarawut Sratongtian, commander of the 2nd Engineer Battalion, Task Force 12, Burapha Task Force, said teams would extend vegetation clearance beyond yesterday’s work and carry out foot patrols behind the machines to increase the chance of finding any remaining mines. He said the red-flagged clearance zone at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo covers about 102,874 square metres.

Col Pichchayut Promtho, deputy chief of staff of the First Army, said the clearance is part of an annual humanitarian demining plan submitted under the Ottawa Convention.