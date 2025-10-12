Thai troops press on with mine clearance despite Cambodian onlookers

Burapha Task Force carried out a third day of explosive-ordnance search-and-clear operations at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province on Sunday (October 12), deploying personnel and engineering equipment amid the watchful presence of Cambodian soldiers across the border.
For Sunday’s operation, the force mobilised armoured D5 bulldozers, GCS-200 mechanised demining machines, seven field-engineering teams and support from the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) to remove suspected unexploded ordnance and restore safe, sovereign Thai territory.
Cambodian troops were observed standing by and observing the activity throughout the day.
Lt Col Sarawut Sratongtian, commander of the 2nd Engineer Battalion, Task Force 12, Burapha Task Force, said teams would extend vegetation clearance beyond yesterday’s work and carry out foot patrols behind the machines to increase the chance of finding any remaining mines. He said the red-flagged clearance zone at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo covers about 102,874 square metres.
Col Pichchayut Promtho, deputy chief of staff of the First Army, said the clearance is part of an annual humanitarian demining plan submitted under the Ottawa Convention.
He noted that Thailand had been unable to operate in the area in previous years because Cambodian obstruction blocked access, but clearance began after Thai forces re-established control of the land in late July.
