Thai army uncovers two more landmine sites, evidence shows Cambodia targeting troops

The Royal Thai Army has discovered two additional landmine sites along the Thai-Cambodian border, with evidence confirming that Cambodian forces have used weapons against Thai soldiers.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the army, revealed on Wednesday that the Second Army Area reported that on September 16, 2025, soldiers from 132nd Infantry Regiment, together with officials from the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC), surveyed the area around Chong Don Au, at the Thai-Cambodian border in Si Sa Ket Province, near Chana Suek Operating Base.

The team discovered eight PMN-2 anti-personnel landmines installed in an active state. The mines were safely removed and are awaiting controlled destruction.

Winthai stated, “The discovery of these landmines confirms that Cambodia continues, without restraint, to use weapons against Thai forces, clearly violating the ceasefire agreement. Landmines are a matter of urgent concern, as Thai forces have been the sole direct victims, which highlights Cambodia’s lack of sincerity in resolving the border issue.”

