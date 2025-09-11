Cambodian commanders involved in landmine attack on Thai troops revealed

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2025

The Thai military unveiled a list of Cambodian unit commanders involved in the landmine attack on Thai troops on Thursday.

Maj Gen Wanchana Sawasdee of the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) posted on Facebook, included a statement from Gen Manas Chandee, RTARF chief of staff, during his border inspection, acknowledging the six locations where Thai forces were injured by landmines. 

He highlighted the RTARF's readiness to respond proportionately, confirming the Thai military's acknowledgment of Cambodian troops involved in landmine attacks.

Cambodian commanders involved in landmine attack on Thai troops revealed

The Facebook update also featured photos and names of Cambodian commanders, detailing the following incidents:

  • July 16: Landmine attack at Hill 481, Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, led by commanders identified as Maj Chun So Phon and Lt Col La Soa Ken.
     
  • July 23: Landmine attack at Chong An Ma, Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, led by Lt Col Chuan Chit.
     
  • July 28: Landmine attack at Ta Kwai Temple, Surin province, led by Capt Kal Won.
     
  • August 9: Landmine attack at Don Aow-Kritsana, Si Sa Ket province, led by Lt Col Nuan Polla.
     
  • August 12: Landmine attack at Ta Muen Thom Temple, Surin province, led by Lt Col Sun Wa.
     
  • August 27: Landmine attack at Ta Kwai Temple, Surin province, led by Capt Kal Won.

Cambodian commanders involved in landmine attack on Thai troops revealed

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy