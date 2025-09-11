Cambodian commanders involved in landmine attack on Thai troops revealed

Maj Gen Wanchana Sawasdee of the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) posted on Facebook, included a statement from Gen Manas Chandee, RTARF chief of staff, during his border inspection, acknowledging the six locations where Thai forces were injured by landmines.
He highlighted the RTARF's readiness to respond proportionately, confirming the Thai military's acknowledgment of Cambodian troops involved in landmine attacks.
The Facebook update also featured photos and names of Cambodian commanders, detailing the following incidents: