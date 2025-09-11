Joint chief of staff says Cambodia must pull out troops before border reopening

The joint chief of staff pledged on Wednesday that Thailand would not reopen border crossings with Cambodia unless Cambodian troops were withdrawn from the border areas threatening Thailand.

Gen Manas Jandee, the joint chief of staff, made the statement during his visit to Phu Ma Kua mount in Si Sa Ket’s Kanthalak district. He was there to offer moral support to Thai troops and to assess the progress of road construction and security camera installation.

Video clip reveals Gen Manas' firm stance on Cambodia's actions

Gen Manas’ statement was shared in a 1.21-minute video clip posted on the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters’ Facebook page on Thursday. In the video, Manas addressed military officers in his delegation, as well as the deputy commander of the Suranaree Force and the commander of the unit protecting Phu Ma Kua.