Joint chief of staff says Cambodia must pull out troops before border reopening

The joint chief of staff pledged on Wednesday that Thailand would not reopen border crossings with Cambodia unless Cambodian troops were withdrawn from the border areas threatening Thailand.
Gen Manas Jandee, the joint chief of staff, made the statement during his visit to Phu Ma Kua mount in Si Sa Ket’s Kanthalak district. He was there to offer moral support to Thai troops and to assess the progress of road construction and security camera installation.
Gen Manas’ statement was shared in a 1.21-minute video clip posted on the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters’ Facebook page on Thursday. In the video, Manas addressed military officers in his delegation, as well as the deputy commander of the Suranaree Force and the commander of the unit protecting Phu Ma Kua.
On Wednesday, caretaker Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich revealed that the General Border Committee meeting had resolved to allow better transport via border crossings in Chanthaburi and Trat, at the request of "third countries." However, Nattapon emphasized that if the Thai public disagrees, the agreement would be reviewed or adjusted.
In the video, Gen Manas asserted that Cambodia initiated the mobilization of weapons at the border. He emphasized that Thailand had never invaded Cambodia and that if Cambodia was sincere about peace, it must pull back its forces. "If Cambodia does not pull out its forces, they should not talk about reopening the border crossings," he stated, adding that any such discussions would be futile without Cambodia’s sincerity.
Gen Manas and his delegation visited the Suranaree Force troops guarding Thailand’s border. They were briefed on the progress of road construction, aimed at providing logistical support for the military in Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district, as well as the installation of CCTV systems on Phu Ma Kua to enhance surveillance against potential intrusions.
The delegation also received updates on mine clearance progress in the area, as well as the ongoing construction of toilet facilities for the troops guarding the border.