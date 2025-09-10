RTA says Cambodia lies to US that Thai troops erected barbed wires on Cambodian soil

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Wednesday dismissed a report by Khmer Times claiming that Thai soldiers had erected barricades on what Cambodia alleges is Cambodian territory.

Denial of Allegations by Thai Army

RTA spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree referred to a report published Tuesday with the headline "Civil society groups turn to Trump for intervention in border row." The report stated that 50 Cambodian civil society and youth groups had petitioned US President Donald Trump, urging him to pressure Thailand to halt the construction of barricades on what they claimed was Cambodian soil.