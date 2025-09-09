2 Cambodian journalists arrested for treason over PMN-2 landmine photo

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, commented on the incident, stating that the photo clearly indicated the use of deadly landmines by Cambodian forces during the border conflict.

While acknowledging that the photo may have been shared unintentionally by the journalists, he argued that it served as undeniable evidence of the situation.

The Royal Thai Army further criticised Cambodia for prosecuting the journalists, claiming the charges were part of a broader attempt to suppress press freedom and conceal critical information.

Winthai stressed the importance of transparency and the role of the media in presenting factual information, calling for continued cooperation between Thailand and Cambodia in line with the General Border Committee (GBC) agreement of August 7 to ensure a sustainable ceasefire and peace between the two nations.