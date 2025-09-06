Rangsiman urges Anutin to tackle call-centre gangs, take Cambodia to ICC

Rangsiman said national security must be guaranteed with confidence, which requires a total overhaul of strategies covering trade, border policy, the Foreign Ministry’s stance, and crackdowns on call-centre gangs.

He insisted that once Anutin assumes power, one of the issues he would raise is bringing the matter before the International Criminal Court (ICC). He clarified that this was not a proposal for Thailand to ratify the ICC, but noted that Cambodia is already a party.

“We are convinced that the Cambodian state’s involvement has enabled the growth of large-scale call-centre operations,” he said. “Thailand can still find ways to pursue legal action against Cambodia through the ICC.”