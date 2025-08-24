Thailand joins US, Japan and India in crackdown on cross-border call centre gangs

On August 22, Thai police continued discussions with senior officers of the Japanese National Police Agency via an online conference, joined by officials from the Japanese Embassy in Bangkok.

That same day, Thatchai also met a delegation from India’s Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, joined by senior executives and representatives from the Indian Embassy in Thailand.

Talks with Japan and India focused on the exchange of intelligence on new scam methods, identification of Japanese and Indian nationals linked to call centre gangs, and efforts to trace networks using Thailand as a transit point to traffic victims for illegal work abroad.

Thatchai stressed that criminal groups are increasingly using Thailand as a base or transit route, complicating investigations. However, strengthened cooperation with the US, Japan and India has now enabled more efficient intelligence exchange, technological support and joint investigations.

“International cooperation is not just about chasing criminals—it is a signal to the global community that borders will no longer be safe havens for offenders,” he said.

He added that beyond enforcement, the Royal Thai Police is prioritising public awareness campaigns to help Thai and foreign residents recognise the tactics of online fraudsters, thereby creating a “first line of defence” against victimisation.