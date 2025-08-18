Cyber police link Cambodian call centre kingpin to major online gambling ring

Thailand’s cyber police have expanded their investigation into Kok An, the alleged mastermind behind call centre scams operating out of Cambodia that defraud Thai citizens of billions of baht each year.

He already faces charges of participation in a transnational criminal organisation, with an arrest warrant previously issued.

Pol Lt Gen Trirong Piwpan, Commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, instructed Pol Maj Gen Supakorn Phiu-on, Commander of CCIB Division 5, to probe Kok An’s possible involvement in other criminal activities.