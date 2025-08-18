Cyber police link Cambodian call centre kingpin to major online gambling ring

Thailand’s cyber police have expanded their investigation into Kok An, the alleged mastermind behind call centre scams operating out of Cambodia that defraud Thai citizens of billions of baht each year.
He already faces charges of participation in a transnational criminal organisation, with an arrest warrant previously issued.
Pol Lt Gen Trirong Piwpan, Commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, instructed Pol Maj Gen Supakorn Phiu-on, Commander of CCIB Division 5, to probe Kok An’s possible involvement in other criminal activities.
On August 16, investigators traced financial transactions connected to the major online gambling network Lucabet123plus, which generates a cash flow of more than 10 million baht per month. Evidence showed that Kok An was among the beneficiaries of the gambling operation.
Based on this evidence, the Criminal Court approved arrest warrants for Kok An and 20 associates (warrants No. 4755–4774/2025, dated August 16) on charges of:
Cyber police are now pursuing all suspects for prosecution and examining the assets of those involved, to seize and prosecute under money laundering laws.
Kok An, 71, is a Sino-Cambodian senator and businessman, widely regarded as one of Cambodia’s ten wealthiest men. A close ally of Hun Sen, President of the Senate, he has built vast business interests spanning casinos, tobacco, alcohol, and fishing.
His name has long been associated with controversy, including allegations of corruption, forced land evictions, cyber scams, and human trafficking.