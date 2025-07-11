Thai Police Seize 1.1 Billion Baht from Notorious 'Kok An' Scam Kingpin

Thai police have announced a significant blow against a major scam network, seizing assets worth over 1.1 billion baht linked to the alleged mastermind, 'Kok An'.
The Royal Thai Police are now preparing to issue an Interpol Red Notice to track down and apprehend the elusive figure.
The announcement came from Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelabutr, the Inspector General of the Royal Thai Police and Director of the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT), who also leads a UNODC task force combating call centre scams and human trafficking.
Pol Gen Thatchai highlighted ongoing challenges posed by these criminal gangs, many of which operate from neighbouring Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos, targeting victims worldwide.
Thailand's strategic position as a key aviation hub in Southeast Asia, with convenient transport links, is often exploited by these syndicates.
Criminals enter Thailand as tourists, then travel to border regions to illegally cross into neighbouring countries where the call centres are based. They also use these routes to lure or trick individuals into forced labour within the scam operations.
Cross-Border Pressure Yields Results
Pol Gen Thatchai revealed that sustained pressure, including cutting electricity, internet, and fuel supplies to border areas in Myanmar, has prompted crackdowns in regions controlled by ethnic minority groups.
These operations have led to significant raids in Shwe Kokko and KK Park, where an astonishing 8,893 individuals from 36 different nationalities were discovered. However, some call centre gangs are still believed to be hiding in southern Myawaddy, necessitating further action.
In Cambodia, call centre operations targeting both Thais and international victims have expanded, with 52 locations identified across 10 provinces, primarily in Poipet and rapidly growing near the Vietnamese border.
These Chinese-managed gangs often operate under the protection of influential local figures.
While some Cambodian-based gangs have recently extended their reach into Thailand, Thai authorities have successfully dismantled these cells, noting that they predominantly target non-Thai nationalities, including Australians, Vietnamese, Koreans, and Chinese.
Global Strategy to Combat Scams
In response to the escalating threat, Thai authorities have spearheaded a comprehensive five-pronged strategy dubbed "Global Community United Against Call Centre Scams and Human Trafficking" (I2L AI):
Infrastructure Destruction: Targeting essential services like electricity and internet to disrupt scam operations.
Logistics Disruption: Severing recruitment channels, including fake job advertisements, 'mule account' providers, crypto facilitators, transport networks, and cross-border human trafficking rings.
Law Enforcement & Asset Forfeiture: Focusing on the owners of call centre buildings, masterminds, administrators, and those who provide protection to the gangs.
AI Technology Utilisation: Employing artificial intelligence to prevent Thailand from being used as a transit point for criminals or for deceptive practices that funnel individuals into cross-border scam operations.
International Community Collaboration: Partnering with global organisations such as UNODC, Interpol, and the FBI, along with various nations, within a dedicated War Room at the Royal Thai Police headquarters. Thailand aims to lead this international effort, serving as a central hub for intelligence sharing and joint operations against call centres in Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos.
Regarding the 'Kok An' network, Pol Gen Thatchai confirmed that raids across 20 locations in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Chon Buri led to the seizure of 27 million baht in cash, luxury vehicles, and critical documents.
The total value of seized assets now exceeds 1.1 billion baht, with arrest warrants to be issued for all involved parties, alongside the Interpol Red Notice.