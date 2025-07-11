Thai Police Seize 1.1 Billion Baht from Notorious 'Kok An' Scam Kingpin

Thai police have announced a significant blow against a major scam network, seizing assets worth over 1.1 billion baht linked to the alleged mastermind, 'Kok An'.

The Royal Thai Police are now preparing to issue an Interpol Red Notice to track down and apprehend the elusive figure.

The announcement came from Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelabutr, the Inspector General of the Royal Thai Police and Director of the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT), who also leads a UNODC task force combating call centre scams and human trafficking.

Pol Gen Thatchai highlighted ongoing challenges posed by these criminal gangs, many of which operate from neighbouring Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos, targeting victims worldwide.

Thailand's strategic position as a key aviation hub in Southeast Asia, with convenient transport links, is often exploited by these syndicates.

Criminals enter Thailand as tourists, then travel to border regions to illegally cross into neighbouring countries where the call centres are based. They also use these routes to lure or trick individuals into forced labour within the scam operations.

