Court issues warrants for Kok An's children as police raid 7 locations

TUESDAY, JULY 15, 2025

The arrest warrants and today's raids are the result of the previous court order for Kok An, with 19 locations searched earlier and assets worth over 1.17 billion baht seized.

Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, National Police inspector-general, and Director of the National Cybercrime Suppression Centre, on Tuesday (July 15) at approximately 7.30am, received a report from Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, Commander of the Technology Crime Investigation Division (Cyber Police), regarding a coordinated raid targeting seven locations across Bangkok and other provinces. 

The raids were conducted with a warrant issued by the Criminal Court and were aimed at dismantling a network linked to Kok An, a Cambodian senator and close associate of Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

The targeted properties include:

  • Residential property in Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo Province, owned by Amphon (surname withheld), a member of the 25-storey building management team in Poipet, working with Juri, daughter of Kok An.
  • Residential property in Nong Bon, Prawet District, Bangkok, owned by Phu Cherlin, daughter of Kok An.
  • Breadcrumb Ltd., in Seacon Square, Nong Bon, Prawet District, Bangkok, company operated by Juri.
  • CC Development TH Ltd., in Bang Bamru, Bang Phlat District, Bangkok, company owned by Juri.
  • Residential property in Ta Phraya District, Sa Kaeo Province, belonging to Wannida, a member of the 25-storey building management team in Poipet, working with Juri.
  • Residential property in Nong Bon, Prawet District, Bangkok, owned by Juri and Kittisak, her brother.
  • Empire Tower, 47th floor, in Yan Nawa, Sathorn District, Bangkok, another company owned by Phu Cherlin

The raids on Tuesday stemmed from an earlier investigation by the Cyber Police, who gathered evidence and sought a court order to issue an arrest warrant for Kok An.

On July 8, 2025, the Cyber Police executed search warrants at 19 locations, seizing assets valued at over 1.17 billion baht.

Following these actions, the Cyber Police continued their investigation, leading to further evidence that resulted in additional arrest warrants.

The Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Juri, Phu Cherlin, and Kittisak, the son and daughters of Kok An. They are accused of involvement in a transnational criminal organisation.

Furthermore, the Department of Provincial Administration under the Ministry of the Interior has set up a committee to investigate the matter, particularly after the Cyber Police discovered that the three individuals held Thai national ID cards, which raised suspicions of possible fraudulent activity.

Sources report that Thatchai and the Cyber Police are scheduled to meet with officials from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to discuss expanding the investigation into the call centre gang, of which Kok An and his family are allegedly involved. This collaboration could lead to the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice.
 

