Court issues warrants for Kok An\'s children as police raid 7 locations

The raids on Tuesday stemmed from an earlier investigation by the Cyber Police, who gathered evidence and sought a court order to issue an arrest warrant for Kok An.

On July 8, 2025, the Cyber Police executed search warrants at 19 locations, seizing assets valued at over 1.17 billion baht.

Following these actions, the Cyber Police continued their investigation, leading to further evidence that resulted in additional arrest warrants.

The Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Juri, Phu Cherlin, and Kittisak, the son and daughters of Kok An. They are accused of involvement in a transnational criminal organisation.

Furthermore, the Department of Provincial Administration under the Ministry of the Interior has set up a committee to investigate the matter, particularly after the Cyber Police discovered that the three individuals held Thai national ID cards, which raised suspicions of possible fraudulent activity.

Sources report that Thatchai and the Cyber Police are scheduled to meet with officials from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to discuss expanding the investigation into the call centre gang, of which Kok An and his family are allegedly involved. This collaboration could lead to the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice.

