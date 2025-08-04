IAC launches ‘no way out’ crackdown on global scam call centres

MONDAY, AUGUST 04, 2025

The International Anti-Scam and Human Trafficking Syndicate Command Centre (IAC) has launched a three-month operation dubbed “no way out”, aiming to dismantle call centre scam networks — particularly those operating out of Cambodia, which has become a global hub for such activity.

The initiative was announced during a meeting chaired by Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, inspector-general of the Royal Thai Police, at the IAC’s war room at 9am on Monday.

The meeting was attended by representatives from multiple agencies, including the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, Central Investigation Bureau, Immigration Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, and the Bank of Thailand.

Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, inspector-general of the Royal Thai Police (centre)

Thatchai explained that the IAC brings together domestic and international agencies — including the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the FBI, and Interpol — to ensure daily coordinated action against call centre scams. 

The integrated approach covers suppression, financial tracing, account freezing, and legal prosecution.

Cambodia, he said, is currently the main operational base for international scam networks, which continue to deceive citizens in multiple countries. A swift and comprehensive crackdown is therefore urgently required.

To maximise the operation’s effectiveness, the IAC has implemented a proactive strategy under the “no way out” concept, establishing a systematic working mechanism designed to produce tangible results within three months.

Thatchai added that Thai nationals are still being smuggled across the border to work for these criminal syndicates in Cambodia — an act he described as tantamount to “betraying the nation”.

He stressed that authorities will pursue and prosecute all offenders without exception. These call centre gangs exploit Thai citizens through deceit, funnelling the illicit proceeds into arms procurement and activities that pose a serious threat to national security.

This is why urgent action is needed — to cut off the lifeline of these scam networks in Cambodia and break the cycle of fraud that is harming Thai and global citizens, Thatchai said.

 

