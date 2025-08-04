IAC launches ‘no way out’ crackdown on global scam call centres

To maximise the operation’s effectiveness, the IAC has implemented a proactive strategy under the “no way out” concept, establishing a systematic working mechanism designed to produce tangible results within three months.

Thatchai added that Thai nationals are still being smuggled across the border to work for these criminal syndicates in Cambodia — an act he described as tantamount to “betraying the nation”.

He stressed that authorities will pursue and prosecute all offenders without exception. These call centre gangs exploit Thai citizens through deceit, funnelling the illicit proceeds into arms procurement and activities that pose a serious threat to national security.

This is why urgent action is needed — to cut off the lifeline of these scam networks in Cambodia and break the cycle of fraud that is harming Thai and global citizens, Thatchai said.