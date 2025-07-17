Cambodia launches crackdown on call centre gangs, arrests nearly 750 suspects in one day

Cambodia has launched a major operation to dismantle call centre gangs, arresting nearly 750 suspects across Phnom Penh and three other provinces in a single day. This move follows an order from Prime Minister Hun Manet for all relevant authorities, including provincial governors and security forces, to tackle online fraud with urgency, threatening dismissal for those who fail to stop such threats.

Minister of Information, Neth Pheaktra, revealed that joint forces raided multiple locations associated with call centre gangs in Phnom Penh, Banteay Meanchey, Kracheh, and Kampong Speu, resulting in 746 arrests on July 16.

In Phnom Penh, the operation, led by Deputy Governor Hun Sorithy, detained 100 foreign nationals, including 75 Taiwanese, 24 Chinese, and one Vietnamese. In Banteay Meanchey, a joint command from the province and related agencies raided a three-storey building in Poipet, arresting 271 Indonesians involved in online scams.

Meanwhile, in Kracheh, local officials detained 312 foreign nationals from Vietnam, Thailand, Bangladesh, Indonesia, China, and Myanmar. In Kampong Speu, the joint forces raided nine guesthouses and arrested 63 foreigners, mostly Chinese nationals.