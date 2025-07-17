Manet orders renewed focus on online scam crackdown

In a two-page order shared on social media on July 15, Prime Minister Hun Manet noted that the government has observed that online scam activities currently pose a threat to security, both globally and regionally. In Cambodia, he warned, foreign criminal groups have infiltrated the Kingdom and are engaged in online scam activities.
The directive instructed all provincial and capital governors, who also serve as heads of the joint task forces assigned with taking responsibility for eliminating all locations involved in online scam activities within their jurisdictions, to take action, by applicable laws and legal regulations.
He ordered the Ministry of Interior, the National Police General Commissariat and the General Department of Immigration to establish procedures for the lawful deportation of foreigners who have entered the Kingdom illegally or engaged in illegal activities, in line with applicable laws and legal regulations.
Police, military police and authorities in the provinces bordering neighbouring countries were told to prevent foreigners from illegally crossing land borders within their jurisdictions. The same duties applied to the coastal provinces, in cooperation with the Navy Command and the water border police department.
“The Ministry of Justice shall guide courts and prosecutors at all levels to exercise high responsibility in enforcing laws related to combating online scams, by applicable laws and procedures, and provide legal support to institutions and units enforcing the law as necessary,” the order said.
Manet also told the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, the army, navy, military police and all other armed units to “prepare forces, means and equipment to support operations when ordered”.
Relevant ministries, institutions and the National Information Technology Centre were tasked with cooperating and fully participating in combating online scams.
“The Cambodia Commercial Gambling Management Committee (CGMC) shall strengthen the management and inspection of all licensed casinos or commercial gambling centres, ensuring absolutely no online scam activities, kidnapping, torture, or illegal detention, human trafficking, or any form of sexual business takes place there,” the order stated.
The CGMC was also directed to ensure strict prohibition of illegal arms trafficking, storage or use; the formation of illegal forces through private security companies or the deployment of armed competent forces; and illegal trafficking, use or storage of drugs and narcotics.
“Governors of the capital and provinces, as heads of the Unified Command Committees of the Capital and Provinces, Provincial Police Commissioners, commanders of relevant units, and relevant ministries and institutions shall implement these directives strictly and with responsibility. Failure to comply or cooperate in any form will be subject to evaluation for appointment, transfer or termination of positions,” the directive said.
Cambodia has been accused by international NGOs, as well as the UNODC, of being one of the centres of cybercrime in Asia, along with Thailand, which has been dubbed the major transit hub for criminals and victims.
Efforts to crack down on online scam operations are not new. In February, the prime minister established a high-level Ad Hoc Commission to combat the crimes. The prime minister himself is the chair of this commission, to add momentum to existing mechanisms
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network