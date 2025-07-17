Manet orders renewed focus on online scam crackdown

“The Ministry of Justice shall guide courts and prosecutors at all levels to exercise high responsibility in enforcing laws related to combating online scams, by applicable laws and procedures, and provide legal support to institutions and units enforcing the law as necessary,” the order said.

Manet also told the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, the army, navy, military police and all other armed units to “prepare forces, means and equipment to support operations when ordered”.

Relevant ministries, institutions and the National Information Technology Centre were tasked with cooperating and fully participating in combating online scams.

“The Cambodia Commercial Gambling Management Committee (CGMC) shall strengthen the management and inspection of all licensed casinos or commercial gambling centres, ensuring absolutely no online scam activities, kidnapping, torture, or illegal detention, human trafficking, or any form of sexual business takes place there,” the order stated.

The CGMC was also directed to ensure strict prohibition of illegal arms trafficking, storage or use; the formation of illegal forces through private security companies or the deployment of armed competent forces; and illegal trafficking, use or storage of drugs and narcotics.

“Governors of the capital and provinces, as heads of the Unified Command Committees of the Capital and Provinces, Provincial Police Commissioners, commanders of relevant units, and relevant ministries and institutions shall implement these directives strictly and with responsibility. Failure to comply or cooperate in any form will be subject to evaluation for appointment, transfer or termination of positions,” the directive said.

Cambodia has been accused by international NGOs, as well as the UNODC, of being one of the centres of cybercrime in Asia, along with Thailand, which has been dubbed the major transit hub for criminals and victims.

Efforts to crack down on online scam operations are not new. In February, the prime minister established a high-level Ad Hoc Commission to combat the crimes. The prime minister himself is the chair of this commission, to add momentum to existing mechanisms

Niem Chheng

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network