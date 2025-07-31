Police raid luxury mansion in Chiang Mai, arrest 18 Chinese call centre gang members

Officers from the Provincial Police Region 5 and the Technology Crime Suppression Division, along with tourist police, on Wednesday conducted a raid on a luxury mansion in Huay Sai subdistrict, Mae Rim District, Chiang Mai, worth around 40 million baht. The operation was carried out under a search warrant issued by the Chiang Mai Provincial Court.

The mansion was reportedly being used as a base of operations for a gang of Chinese nationals running a call centre scam. The group had been defrauding Chinese customers via multiple online platforms and applications. Inside the mansion, authorities found the suspects working on computers and mobile phones.

As police moved in, all of the suspects attempted to escape, with some jumping from the second floor of the mansion, which was over 8 metres high. This resulted in 8 people being injured, including one who broke their leg, while others sustained minor injuries from falls and abrasions.

During the search, authorities seized over 20 computers, more than 100 mobile phones, and Chinese SIM cards used to contact victims in China. The group had defrauded over 10 Chinese victims.