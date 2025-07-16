Chiang Mai ranked Asia’s Best City for 2025

Sasikan Wattanachan, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, announced on Wednesday (July 16) that Chiang Mai, Thailand, has been ranked the best city in Asia for 2025, according to the Travel + Leisure rankings.

The platform, renowned for its focus on travel and lifestyle, awarded Chiang Mai a score of 91.94, placing it in the top spot.

Bangkok followed closely behind in third place with a score of 91.34, just behind Tokyo, Japan, which secured second place with a score of 91.39.

Travel + Leisure highlighted Chiang Mai's rich culture, local cuisine, friendly atmosphere, and natural beauty. Key attractions such as the iconic Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, a popular viewpoint overlooking the city, and the surrounding lush landscapes and national parks were mentioned.

Chiang Mai’s dedication to conservation activities, like its elephant sanctuaries, also drew significant attention from global tourists.