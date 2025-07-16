Chiang Mai ranked Asia’s Best City for 2025

Sasikan Wattanachan, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, announced on Wednesday (July 16) that Chiang Mai, Thailand, has been ranked the best city in Asia for 2025, according to the Travel + Leisure rankings.
The platform, renowned for its focus on travel and lifestyle, awarded Chiang Mai a score of 91.94, placing it in the top spot.
Bangkok followed closely behind in third place with a score of 91.34, just behind Tokyo, Japan, which secured second place with a score of 91.39.
Travel + Leisure highlighted Chiang Mai's rich culture, local cuisine, friendly atmosphere, and natural beauty. Key attractions such as the iconic Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, a popular viewpoint overlooking the city, and the surrounding lush landscapes and national parks were mentioned.
Chiang Mai’s dedication to conservation activities, like its elephant sanctuaries, also drew significant attention from global tourists.
The list of the top 15 cities in Asia for 2025 is as follows:
“The government would like to thank the people of Thailand for their continuous efforts in maintaining safety, developing our cities, and welcoming tourists with kindness. This recognition underscores Thailand's growing international reputation as a world-class tourist destination. It is a testament to our potential for quality tourism and our readiness to become the tourism hub of the region,” said Sasikan.