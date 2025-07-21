Chiang Mai police dismantle two Chinese-led online fraud rings

Police General Tatchai Pitaneelabutr, Inspector General of the Royal Thai Police and Director of the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT), revealed on Monday that intensified crackdowns on cybercrime are underway across the country.

Following a coordination meeting held on July 18, which brought together representatives from multiple agencies to review recent operations and issue renewed directives for continued enforcement, officials reported several notable developments in cybercrime cases.

One of the most notable cases, reported by Provincial Police Region 5, involved the raid of a luxury pool villa in Hang Dong district, Chiang Mai, where a Chinese-led gang had allegedly set up an online gambling and investment scam operation targeting elderly Chinese nationals.

Online gambling scam linked to over 500 million baht in losses

Acting on intelligence reports, police raided the villa located in Ban Waen subdistrict and found 14 Chinese nationals (11 men and 3 women) along with 3 Myanmar nationals (1 man and 2 women) inside. The suspects were caught actively operating fraudulent platforms aimed at luring elderly Chinese citizens aged 60 to 80 into bogus online investments.

Officers seized 10 desktop computers and 26 mobile phones used in the scam. According to investigators, the gang used Thailand as a base to run a call centre scheme that encouraged victims to invest via mobile applications. Once funds were transferred, contact with the victims was immediately severed.