ISOC intensifies 5-point strategy to tackle call centre gangs and human trafficking

On Friday, Maj Gen Thanatip Saengsawang, Deputy Director of ISOC public relations bureau, revealed that the government is tackling threats posed by call centre gangs and human trafficking networks, which have widespread impacts on both the public and national security.
He confirmed that the government has prioritised these issues, making them urgent national policies aimed at protecting the interests of the country and its people.
Thanatip mentioned that on Thursday (July 10), Pol Lt-Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, Inspector-General of the Royal Thai Police, and the head of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) special task force presented the results of the government's urgent policy to combat online crime.
In a recent operation, authorities raided 20 locations in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Chonburi, dismantling the network of Cambodian kingpin Kok An. They seized over 27 million baht in cash, luxury cars, and assets worth over 1 billion baht, while bringing the offenders to justice.
Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), in collaboration with the Anti-Human Trafficking Centre and UNODC, has launched a strategy to intensify efforts against these networks. The strategy is built on five key pillars:
ISOC, through its third operational coordination centre, is actively driving the mission alongside other agencies. The primary focus is to strengthen social resilience, a key element in preventing and reducing the risk of victimisation.
Efforts include continuous nationwide training, awareness campaigns, and information dissemination on online threats for the public, civil society, and stakeholders. The aim is to enhance people's ability to recognise online threats, contribute to vigilance, report tips, and protect themselves effectively.
ISOC remains committed to advancing proactive efforts, working closely with all sectors at both the community and national levels to build a safer, more secure Thai society, especially against the increasingly complex and severe threats posed by cybercrime and online threats.