ISOC intensifies 5-point strategy to tackle call centre gangs and human trafficking

Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), in collaboration with the Anti-Human Trafficking Centre and UNODC, has launched a strategy to intensify efforts against these networks. The strategy is built on five key pillars:

Infrastructure: Dismantling infrastructure such as electricity and internet systems used by criminals.



Dismantling infrastructure such as electricity and internet systems used by criminals. Logistics: Cutting off transportation networks, including job advertisement pages, mule accounts, and transborder trafficking operations.



Cutting off transportation networks, including job advertisement pages, mule accounts, and transborder trafficking operations. Law Enforcement: Expediting law enforcement and asset seizures, targeting masterminds and supporting networks.



Expediting law enforcement and asset seizures, targeting masterminds and supporting networks. AI: Employing technology to prevent Thailand from being used as a transit point or operational base.



Employing technology to prevent Thailand from being used as a transit point or operational base. International Community: Strengthening global partnerships and creating a network of cooperation to expedite and systematise efforts, including establishing a war room at the Royal Thai Police (RTP).



ISOC, through its third operational coordination centre, is actively driving the mission alongside other agencies. The primary focus is to strengthen social resilience, a key element in preventing and reducing the risk of victimisation.

Efforts include continuous nationwide training, awareness campaigns, and information dissemination on online threats for the public, civil society, and stakeholders. The aim is to enhance people's ability to recognise online threats, contribute to vigilance, report tips, and protect themselves effectively.

ISOC remains committed to advancing proactive efforts, working closely with all sectors at both the community and national levels to build a safer, more secure Thai society, especially against the increasingly complex and severe threats posed by cybercrime and online threats.