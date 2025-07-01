Thai Telecom Regulator Unveils Strict New Cybercrime Crackdown

Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has approved eight stringent new measures aimed at combating technology-related crimes, a move that will place greater legal responsibility on telecom operators.
The decision, made at the NBTC board meeting on Monday, mandates strict compliance under the Emergency Decree on Measures for the Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crime B.E. 2566.
Any operator negligence leading to damages could result in joint legal liability.
Pol Gen Nathathorn Prousoontorn, an NBTC commissioner, stated that these new regulations are designed to vigorously prevent and suppress cybercrime, compelling network and other telecom service providers to take on a share of the responsibility.
The eight key measures greenlit by the NBTC are:
Screening Suspicious Users: Service providers must monitor unusual user behaviour, such as excessive call volumes, multiple calling locations, or the use of illicit devices like SIM boxes. They are empowered to immediately suspend services upon detecting such irregularities.
Swift Service Suspension: Upon receiving notification from the NBTC regarding a suspicious number, mobile service providers must suspend the service within 24 hours. For other telecommunication services, this suspension must occur within three days.
Enhanced Subscriber Data Verification: New mobile subscriber information must be fully verified within seven days. Existing numbers, both pre-2024 and post-2024 registrations, are to be expedited for verification within 90 days and one year, respectively.
Tighter SMS Link Controls: Service providers are now required to verify the authenticity of all links attached to SMS messages. Senders of Application-to-Person (A2P) messages must also register a unique 'Sender Name' before dispatching any message.
Limits on Foreign SIM Registrations: Foreign nationals will be restricted to registering a maximum of three mobile numbers per operator. Passport verification will be mandatory for all SIM registrations by non-Thais.
Tourist SIM Validity Cap: Tourist SIM cards will now be limited to a 60-day validity period. Tourists wishing to extend usage beyond this period must undergo re-verification of their identity, with top-ups no longer extending the validity automatically.
Blocking Illegal SIM Boxes and Gateways: Any SIM box devices or gateways capable of supporting four or more SIMs that are not registered with the NBTC will be barred from connecting to service providers' networks.
International Call Alerts: A special prefix, such as '+697' or '+698', must be added to all international incoming call numbers. Furthermore, service providers must implement a system allowing users to decline such calls if desired.
Pol Gen Nathathorn underscored that any failure by service providers to adhere to these new NBTC standards, resulting in harm, will lead to joint liability under Section 8/10 of the Emergency Decree.
He added that operators are expected to fully cooperate with state officials by providing data and assisting in legal proceedings against offenders to ensure the serious and effective suppression of technology-related crimes.