Thai Telecom Regulator Unveils Strict New Cybercrime Crackdown

The eight key measures greenlit by the NBTC are:

Screening Suspicious Users: Service providers must monitor unusual user behaviour, such as excessive call volumes, multiple calling locations, or the use of illicit devices like SIM boxes. They are empowered to immediately suspend services upon detecting such irregularities.

Swift Service Suspension: Upon receiving notification from the NBTC regarding a suspicious number, mobile service providers must suspend the service within 24 hours. For other telecommunication services, this suspension must occur within three days.

Enhanced Subscriber Data Verification: New mobile subscriber information must be fully verified within seven days. Existing numbers, both pre-2024 and post-2024 registrations, are to be expedited for verification within 90 days and one year, respectively.

Tighter SMS Link Controls: Service providers are now required to verify the authenticity of all links attached to SMS messages. Senders of Application-to-Person (A2P) messages must also register a unique 'Sender Name' before dispatching any message.

Limits on Foreign SIM Registrations: Foreign nationals will be restricted to registering a maximum of three mobile numbers per operator. Passport verification will be mandatory for all SIM registrations by non-Thais.

