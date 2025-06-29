True, AIS secure spectrum in 41.27-billion-baht auction

Telecom giants show up for bidding

At 7.29am, top executives from True Corporation arrived at NBTC headquarters, led by Group CEO Sigve Brekke, alongside key executives from Charoen Pokphand Group and the company's technology, finance, and regulatory teams, accompanied by auction strategy consultants.

True is expected to defend its current holdings in the 2300 MHz band.

Later, at 7.59am, executives from Advanced Info Service (AIS), led by CEO Somchai Lertsutiwong, also arrived to take part in the auction for multiple bands.

AIS is widely expected to bid for its existing 2100 MHz spectrum. Staff were present in large numbers to offer support, adding a festive mood to the proceedings.

Although the auction drew strong interest, observers noted that intense bidding is unlikely, as operators are expected to focus on defending their current spectrum allocations rather than acquiring new frequencies.

Following the conclusion of the auction, NBTC announced that two major telecom operators participated in the bidding: True Corporation Public Company Limited (True) and Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS).

The auction covered three frequency bands—1500 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2300 MHz—with a combined winning bid value of THB41.27 billion.

Auction results:

1500 MHz band:

1 bidder

4 licences awarded

Total winning bid: 1.163 billion baht

2100 MHz band:

3 licences awarded

Total winning bid: 4.95 billion baht

2300 MHz band:

14 licences awarded

Total winning bid: 3.11 billion baht

850 MHz band: