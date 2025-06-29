True, AIS secure spectrum in 41.27-billion-baht auction

SUNDAY, JUNE 29, 2025

NBTC concludes mobile spectrum auction for 1500, 2100, and 2300 MHz bands, raising 41.27 billion baht—well above the minimum reserve prices.

The Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) on Sunday (June 29) held a spectrum auction for mobile telecommunications services, offering licences across four frequency bands: 850 MHz, 1500 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2300 MHz.

The auctioned spectrum was divided into three groups:

Group 1 – Low Band (850 MHz)

  • Frequency blocks: 824–834 MHz paired with 869–879 MHz
  • Two blocks available, each at 2 x 5 MHz
  • Starting bid per block: THB7.738 billion

Group 2 – Mid Band (currently used for mobile services)

  • 2100 MHz: 1965–1980 MHz paired with 2155–2170 MHz
  • Three blocks, each at 2 x 5 MHz
  • Starting bid per block: THB4.5 billion
  • 2300 MHz: 2300–2370 MHz
  • Seven blocks, each at 10 MHz
  • Starting bid per block: THB2.596 billion

Group 3 – Mid Band (not currently in use for mobile services)

1500 MHz: 1452–1507 MHz

  • Eleven blocks, each at 5 MHz
  • Starting bid per block: THB1.057 billion

Licensing conditions include:

  • Competition promotion
  • Infrastructure sharing
  • 10% of network capacity allocated for MVNOs
  • Cybersecurity requirements
  • Network and data security
  • Data privacy protection
  • Cybercrime awareness
  • Social and consumer protection measures
  • Green ICT plan
  • Digital inclusion
  • Consumer protection plans
  • Support for universal service obligations

Key auction timeline:

  • Apr 29 – May 28: Invitation to bid
  • May 15: Information session
  • May 29: Bid application deadline
  • Jun 19: Announcement of qualified bidders
  • Jun 23: Mock auction
  • Jun 29: Spectrum Auction Day
  • By Jul 6: Results certified
  • Jul 7–29: First instalment payment by winning bidders
  • Aug 4: Licence activation begins

 

Telecom giants show up for bidding

Telecom giants show up for bidding

At 7.29am, top executives from True Corporation arrived at NBTC headquarters, led by Group CEO Sigve Brekke, alongside key executives from Charoen Pokphand Group and the company's technology, finance, and regulatory teams, accompanied by auction strategy consultants. 

True is expected to defend its current holdings in the 2300 MHz band.

True, AIS secure spectrum in 41.27-billion-baht auction

Later, at 7.59am, executives from Advanced Info Service (AIS), led by CEO Somchai Lertsutiwong, also arrived to take part in the auction for multiple bands. 

AIS is widely expected to bid for its existing 2100 MHz spectrum. Staff were present in large numbers to offer support, adding a festive mood to the proceedings.

Although the auction drew strong interest, observers noted that intense bidding is unlikely, as operators are expected to focus on defending their current spectrum allocations rather than acquiring new frequencies.

Following the conclusion of the auction, NBTC announced that two major telecom operators participated in the bidding: True Corporation Public Company Limited (True) and Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS).

The auction covered three frequency bands—1500 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2300 MHz—with a combined winning bid value of THB41.27 billion.

Auction results:

Auction results:

1500 MHz band:

  • 1 bidder
  • 4 licences awarded
  • Total winning bid: 1.163 billion baht

2100 MHz band:

  • 3 licences awarded
  • Total winning bid: 4.95 billion baht

2300 MHz band:

  • 14 licences awarded
  • Total winning bid: 3.11 billion baht

850 MHz band:

  • No bids submitted
