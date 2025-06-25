NBTC Office steps up crackdown on cross-border internet to Cambodia

NBTC intensifies internet restrictions to support anti-scam operations

The Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has announced stricter measures to block internet and mobile phone access for call-centre scam gangs operating in Cambodian border areas.

The move follows a meeting on Monday between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Trairat Viriyasirikul, deputy secretary-general and acting secretary-general of the NBTC Office.

Trairat said on Tuesday that the NBTC is stepping up efforts to support the government’s crackdown on online scams by cutting off the gangs’ access to Thai mobile and internet services.