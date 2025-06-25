NBTC Office steps up crackdown on cross-border internet to Cambodia

The Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has announced stricter measures to block internet and mobile phone access for call-centre scam gangs operating in Cambodian border areas.
The move follows a meeting on Monday between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Trairat Viriyasirikul, deputy secretary-general and acting secretary-general of the NBTC Office.
Trairat said on Tuesday that the NBTC is stepping up efforts to support the government’s crackdown on online scams by cutting off the gangs’ access to Thai mobile and internet services.
Trairat detailed three groups of coordinated measures to be rolled out immediately:
1. SIM card measures
2. Internet broadband cable measures
3. Cell tower signal control
Telecoms urged to cooperate; military posts guaranteed access
Trairat emphasised that the NBTC would consistently instruct telecom operators to strictly enforce these rules as part of the national campaign to dismantle scam networks based in Cambodia.
He also assured that military posts stationed along the Thai-Cambodian border would retain internet and mobile access to support their operations.
From now on, telecom operators must submit information about any business activities or service agreements with Cambodian clients. The NBTC will assess these before approving any future cross-border internet services.
According to the NBTC, 14 internet operators currently hold licences to provide cross-border services to Cambodia. All of them have now suspended their connections. The list includes: