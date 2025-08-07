Cambodia deports 27 Thais involved in call centre scam, 4 with arrest warrants

The Thai Consulate General in Siem Reap, Cambodia, reported on Thursday that, in collaboration with Cambodian police, they had successfully dismantled an international call centre scam operation. The operation led to the arrest of several hundred individuals from various nationalities, including 27 Thais—14 men and 13 women.

After the operation concluded, Cambodia deported all 27 Thai nationals to Thailand, arriving at the Ban Khlong Luek Border Checkpoint in Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo, at 2:00 PM.

Colonel Napatpong Suphaporn, Head of Sa Kaeo’s Immigration Police, revealed that, upon cross-checking their records, four of the 27 Thai nationals had outstanding arrest warrants related to the call centre scam. Additionally, 11 individuals were involved in 60 separate online fraud cases.

The Thai authorities processed the individuals through immigration procedures before transferring them to the NRM Centre at 19th Military Circle in Aranyaprathet for further investigation and legal action.