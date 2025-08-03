Alleged Cambodian spy caught in Sa Kaeo, paid 160 baht a day

The Ta Phraya Army Taskforce has praised a team of village defence volunteers for spotting and apprehending a Cambodian national suspected of spying.

The taskforce, responsible for safeguarding the border in Sa Kaeo’s Ta Phraya district, awarded certificates of honour to the volunteer team for their role in capturing the alleged spy.

The Cambodian man was detained on 1 August after he was allegedly found conducting surveillance on behalf of Cambodian troops.