Alleged Cambodian spy caught in Sa Kaeo, paid 160 baht a day

SUNDAY, AUGUST 03, 2025

A Cambodian man was arrested in Sa Kaeo’s Ta Phraya district for allegedly spying on Thai forces. He claimed he was paid 160 baht a day by Cambodian troops.

The Ta Phraya Army Taskforce has praised a team of village defence volunteers for spotting and apprehending a Cambodian national suspected of spying.

The taskforce, responsible for safeguarding the border in Sa Kaeo’s Ta Phraya district, awarded certificates of honour to the volunteer team for their role in capturing the alleged spy.

The Cambodian man was detained on 1 August after he was allegedly found conducting surveillance on behalf of Cambodian troops.

According to reports, the suspect admitted that he was paid 20,000 riels — approximately 160 baht per day — to monitor Thai authorities’ movements in Ta Phraya and report back to Cambodian forces.

