Cambodian troops driven away successfully from 4 areas in Sa Kaeo Province

Key Military Operations

Under Operation Chakraphong Phuwanart 681, the Burapha Task Force executed coordinated efforts to reclaim Thai sovereign territory and contested zones under MOU 43. The operation targeted:

2 areas in Ta Phraya District

2 areas in Khok Sung District

All four areas have been successfully cleared of Cambodian military presence.

Following this, Thai forces have now been strategically deployed along the entire border zone to maintain sovereignty and ensure the safety of civilians and property.

Civilian Evacuation and Relief

In collaboration with provincial authorities, the army has evacuated residents from high-risk zones to 19 designated temporary shelters in Sa Kaeo Province. As of now, 4,076 civilians have been relocated to safe areas.

To support evacuees, the 19th Military Circle has established a Royal Kitchen in Sa Kaeo Municipality to provide food and humanitarian aid starting July 26, 2025.