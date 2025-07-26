Cambodian troops driven away successfully from 4 areas in Sa Kaeo Province

Key Military Operations
Under Operation Chakraphong Phuwanart 681, the Burapha Task Force executed coordinated efforts to reclaim Thai sovereign territory and contested zones under MOU 43. The operation targeted:
All four areas have been successfully cleared of Cambodian military presence.
Following this, Thai forces have now been strategically deployed along the entire border zone to maintain sovereignty and ensure the safety of civilians and property.
Civilian Evacuation and Relief
In collaboration with provincial authorities, the army has evacuated residents from high-risk zones to 19 designated temporary shelters in Sa Kaeo Province. As of now, 4,076 civilians have been relocated to safe areas.
To support evacuees, the 19th Military Circle has established a Royal Kitchen in Sa Kaeo Municipality to provide food and humanitarian aid starting July 26, 2025.
Public Warnings and Guidelines: Authorities urge the public to
Rumor Control
Rear Adm Surasarn Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Command Centre and the Ministry of Defence, dismissed false reports from the "Thai Military Weapons" Facebook page claiming that Cambodia has deployed 20 BM-21 rocket launchers aimed at Thai territory. He affirmed this was entirely untrue.
Meanwhile, Lt Gen Amarit Boonsuya, Commander of the 1st Army Region, reassured the public that operations strictly follow the Chakraphong Phuwanart defence plan, aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty and protecting civilians. He confirmed that no armed conflict has occurred in Sa Kaeo, and the military presence is purely defensive.