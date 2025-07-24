First Army closes five border checkpoints in Sa Kaeo for Chakrabongse Bhuvanath Plan

THURSDAY, JULY 24, 2025

The First Army Region has ordered the closure of five Thai-Cambodian border checkpoints in Sa Kaeo on Thursday, in preparation for the Chakrabongse Bhuvanath Plan.

According to a report from the First Army Region, its commander, Lt Gen Amarit Boonsuya, has instructed the closure of five border checkpoints under its responsibility, now fully closed (100%).

These include:

  • Klong Luk Border Checkpoint (Aranyaprathet district)
     
  • Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge Border Checkpoint (Nong Ian - Stung Bot, Aranyaprathet district)
     
  • Ban Khao Din Border Checkpoint (Khlong Hat district)
     
  • Ban Nong Prue Temporary Trade Checkpoint (Aranyaprathet district)
     
  • Ban Ta Phaya Temporary Trade Checkpoint (Ta Phaya district)

Additionally, it was reported that following the announcement by the Commander-in-Chief of the Army to implement the "Chakrabongse Bhuvanath" Plan, military personnel are now awaiting orders to proceed. 

All necessary equipment has been fully armed and is ready for action once instructions are given.

 

