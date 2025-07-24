First Army closes five border checkpoints in Sa Kaeo for Chakrabongse Bhuvanath Plan

According to a report from the First Army Region, its commander, Lt Gen Amarit Boonsuya, has instructed the closure of five border checkpoints under its responsibility, now fully closed (100%).
These include:
Additionally, it was reported that following the announcement by the Commander-in-Chief of the Army to implement the "Chakrabongse Bhuvanath" Plan, military personnel are now awaiting orders to proceed.
All necessary equipment has been fully armed and is ready for action once instructions are given.