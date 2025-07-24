Thai Army spokesman warns of potential escalation with Cambodia, asserts confidence in military strength

Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, on Thursday addressed the recent tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, following Cambodia’s military aggression near Surin Province. He stated that Cambodia’s recent actions, including firing on Thai forces, have forced the Thai military to respond, affirming that Thailand will not allow itself to be exploited or harmed.

The spokesperson highlighted that the Chakrabongse Bhuvanath Plan, a strategic defence plan for Thailand, has been activated. This plan outlines the roles and responsibilities of various military units and ensures they are prepared to respond as required. He emphasised that the plan, which has been developed and refined over time, takes into account the evolving threat landscape and the capabilities of potential adversaries.

In relation to the Preah Vihear conflict, the Thai Army has continued to improve its fighting capabilities to address emerging threats and maintain the country’s sovereignty. While the main focus of the plan remains on defence, the spokesperson suggested that it also includes offensive measures, although he refrained from providing further specifics. The primary objective, however, remains the protection of Thailand’s sovereignty.