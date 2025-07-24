Army reports clash at Ta Muen Temple after Cambodian troops open fire

Col Ritcha Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson of the Army, stated at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters on 24 July that at 7.35am, the Thai task force unit stationed in the area reported the sound of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), believed to be from the Cambodian side, hovering near the front of Ta Muen Thom temple. Although the UAV was not visible to the naked eye, its presence was confirmed by its audible noise.

Shortly after, Cambodian troops advanced towards the barbed wire fence near the Thai forward operating base, bringing weapons into position. Six fully armed Cambodian soldiers, including one carrying a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), approached the perimeter. In response, Thai forces attempted to de-escalate the situation by shouting warnings, while maintaining heightened border surveillance.

