2nd Army Commander orders border closure between Thailand and Cambodia in response to landmine incidents

On July 23, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, signed an order to close border crossings between Thailand and Cambodia and suspend all tourism activities in the areas under 2nd Army Region’s responsibility, following recent landmine attacks in the Thai-Cambodian border region.

The Commander referred to the 2nd Army Region’s order dated June 23, 2025, aiming to enhance border control in Surin, Sisaket, and Buriram provinces. Following the order’s enactment, a series of landmine incidents took place near the border in Chong Bok and Chong An Ma areas of Ubon Ratchathani Province.

These attacks, believed to have been carried out by Cambodian forces, have resulted in serious injuries to Thai soldiers and are considered violations of Thailand’s sovereignty under the Ottawa Convention. The use of landmines in this manner is deemed a severe threat to peace and stability along the border between the two nations.