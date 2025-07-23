TMAC clarifies no PMN-2 landmines found during Chong Bok’s demining in 2020 and 2022

The Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) issued a statement on Wednesday clarifying the situation regarding the recent incident in which Thai soldiers stepped on a landmine on July 16 in the Chong Bok area, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province. It was initially confirmed to be a PMN-2 antipersonnel landmine.
The area, which lies within Thai sovereignty, had been previously declared safe following extensive demining operations in 2020 and 2022, the statement explained.
TMAC noted that the area, covering a total of 1,960,000 square metres, underwent thorough demining in 2020 and 2022, resulting in the removal of 1,300 items, including four types of antipersonnel mines:
Additionally, 416 TM57 vehicle mines were cleared, along with 18 unexploded ordnance items, including 60mm, 40mm, and 81mm mortars, PG2, PG7, BLU63, and TYPE67.
TMAC confirmed that no PMN-2 antipersonnel landmines were found in the area during the clearance operations. The centre reassured the public that the demining process was conducted to high standards, ensuring the area was deemed safe after extensive checks.