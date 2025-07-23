TMAC clarifies no PMN-2 landmines found during Chong Bok’s demining in 2020 and 2022

The Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) issued a statement on Wednesday clarifying the situation regarding the recent incident in which Thai soldiers stepped on a landmine on July 16 in the Chong Bok area, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province. It was initially confirmed to be a PMN-2 antipersonnel landmine.

The area, which lies within Thai sovereignty, had been previously declared safe following extensive demining operations in 2020 and 2022, the statement explained.