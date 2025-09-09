Cabinet discusses Japanese investors’ call for reopening border crossings with Cambodia

The caretaker Cabinet held a closed-door meeting during its final session on Tuesday to discuss a request from Japanese investors for Thailand to reopen border crossings with Cambodia for goods transport, a well-informed source said.

The caretaker Cabinet of the Pheu Thai government held its last meeting before the Cabinet of newly-appointed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul takes office.

The meeting was subdued, with several Cabinet members who are set to join the new government taking leave.

During the first part of the meeting, the Cabinet secretary-general advised the caretaker ministers to refrain from signing any documents after the date was set for the new Cabinet to take the oath of loyalty to the King.