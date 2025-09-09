Cabinet discusses Japanese investors’ call for reopening border crossings with Cambodia

The caretaker Cabinet held a closed-door meeting during its final session on Tuesday to discuss a request from Japanese investors for Thailand to reopen border crossings with Cambodia for goods transport, a well-informed source said.
The caretaker Cabinet of the Pheu Thai government held its last meeting before the Cabinet of newly-appointed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul takes office.
The meeting was subdued, with several Cabinet members who are set to join the new government taking leave.
During the first part of the meeting, the Cabinet secretary-general advised the caretaker ministers to refrain from signing any documents after the date was set for the new Cabinet to take the oath of loyalty to the King.
The secretary-general also reminded the outgoing ministers about the procedure for filing their asset statements with the National Anti-Corruption Commission after leaving office.
As the Cabinet was about to discuss the results of the latest General Border Committee’s meeting, all but the Cabinet members were asked to leave the meeting room.
The source said the closed-door meeting was informed of a request from Japanese investors in Thailand, urging the reopening of border checkpoints with Cambodia to facilitate the shipment of goods.
The caretaker Cabinet did not make a decision on the request, as the government deemed the situation still unsuitable for reopening the border. The issue was left for the next Cabinet to decide.
After the meeting, caretaker Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat, leader of the Klatham Party, and caretaker Deputy Agriculture Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, Klatham registrar, went to bid farewell to the ministers of the Pheu Thai Party, thanking them for their collaboration. In return, the outgoing Pheu Thai ministers wished the two good luck in the new Cabinet.