Thailand-Cambodia border talks lead to key agreements on demilitarisation, landmines, and online crime

General Nattaphon Narkphanit, Deputy Minister of Defence, on Wednesday led the Thai delegation at the Special Thailand-Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) Meeting in Koh Kong, Cambodia. The meeting primarily focused on border security, ceasefire progress, and confidence-building measures, following up on the discussions from the recent GBC meeting in Malaysia.
After the meeting, Nattaphon reported that, despite some concerns, both countries have agreed on several important measures, including:
1. Demilitarisation of the border: The withdrawal of heavy weapons and military equipment from the border areas back to their normal stations, with the GBC and RBC (Regional Border Committee) secretariats to discuss the logistics of this within the next three weeks. International observers will be involved in overseeing this process.
2. Mine clearance operations: A joint coordination group will be set up within a week to initiate landmine clearance operations along the Thai-Cambodian border, with plans to begin within one month.
3. Combating online crime: Both sides have tasked their Ministries of Interior and National Police to form a task force within a week to discuss joint actions against scammers. Thailand has provided locations of over 60 scam centres for Cambodia to act upon. A meeting for this collaboration is scheduled for September 16 in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand.
4. Border management: In particular, regarding Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo Province, a working group will coordinate with local authorities from both Thailand and Cambodia to manage the area peacefully. If successful, this model will be extended to other areas facing similar issues.
5. Facilitating cross-border trade: During the ongoing situation, both governments will discuss relaxing restrictions on certain border crossings and trade points, particularly at Chanthaburi and Trat. The goal is to reduce the impact on business and cross-border transport while maintaining security.
Nattaphon stated that, in addition to both sides agreeing to withdraw heavy weapons from the border area, the significant development from the latest Thailand-Cambodia GBC meeting was the agreement on two crucial issues that Thailand had previously been awaiting responses on from Cambodia: landmine clearance and combating scammers. Thailand's relevant agencies will follow up with Cambodia to ensure swift action according to the agreement. The next GBC meeting is scheduled within 30 days, with Thailand as the host.
Nattaphon further emphasised that Thailand and Cambodia cannot separate their borders, and therefore, it is essential that both countries resolve issues peacefully, allowing the border regions and the people of both nations to return to normal, secure lives.
The Deputy Defence Minister revealed that he had received guidance from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who reiterated that protecting sovereignty must be the top priority, while emphasising the role of the military in defending the nation and ensuring the well-being of the people. He also stated that he had devised a plan to manage territorial zones based on the level of tension:
Nattaphon explained that this zone-based approach is aimed at easing tensions. Following requests from business operators, measures will be eased in Zone 3 first, with Chantaburi-Trat forces assigned to implement these measures. The military will coordinate with Customs Department, the Ministry of Commerce, and industry stakeholders to support data sharing for negotiations.
Before the meeting, Nattaphon discussed with General Tea Seiha two main points: first, the message from Hun Manet to Thai PM Anutin, congratulating him and expressing a willingness to resolve the situation. The second point was about addressing landmine clearance and the situation in Ban Nong Chan, urging Cambodia to respond positively to these matters. The meeting concluded with positive feedback from Cambodia, but there remains a need to monitor Cambodia's commitment to the agreements made today, added Nattaphon.