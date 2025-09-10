Thailand-Cambodia border talks lead to key agreements on demilitarisation, landmines, and online crime

Nattaphon stated that, in addition to both sides agreeing to withdraw heavy weapons from the border area, the significant development from the latest Thailand-Cambodia GBC meeting was the agreement on two crucial issues that Thailand had previously been awaiting responses on from Cambodia: landmine clearance and combating scammers. Thailand's relevant agencies will follow up with Cambodia to ensure swift action according to the agreement. The next GBC meeting is scheduled within 30 days, with Thailand as the host.

Nattaphon further emphasised that Thailand and Cambodia cannot separate their borders, and therefore, it is essential that both countries resolve issues peacefully, allowing the border regions and the people of both nations to return to normal, secure lives.

The Deputy Defence Minister revealed that he had received guidance from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who reiterated that protecting sovereignty must be the top priority, while emphasising the role of the military in defending the nation and ensuring the well-being of the people. He also stated that he had devised a plan to manage territorial zones based on the level of tension:

Zone 1: High tension, under the responsibility of Army Area 2 (covering Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Surin, and Buriram).

Zone 2: Moderate tension, under the responsibility of Army Area 1 (covering Sa Kaeo).

Zone 3: Lower tension, including Chanthaburi and Trat.

Nattaphon explained that this zone-based approach is aimed at easing tensions. Following requests from business operators, measures will be eased in Zone 3 first, with Chantaburi-Trat forces assigned to implement these measures. The military will coordinate with Customs Department, the Ministry of Commerce, and industry stakeholders to support data sharing for negotiations.

Before the meeting, Nattaphon discussed with General Tea Seiha two main points: first, the message from Hun Manet to Thai PM Anutin, congratulating him and expressing a willingness to resolve the situation. The second point was about addressing landmine clearance and the situation in Ban Nong Chan, urging Cambodia to respond positively to these matters. The meeting concluded with positive feedback from Cambodia, but there remains a need to monitor Cambodia's commitment to the agreements made today, added Nattaphon.