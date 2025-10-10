Cambodia asks Thailand to suspend mine clearance at border villages

After the First Army Area Operations Centre issued a clarification regarding its official letter to Cambodia’s 51st Infantry Brigade about landmine clearance operations in Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Sa Kaeo province on October 10, 2025, a new statement from the Thai military has reignited attention online.

The official Facebook page “Royal Thai Army – Update” posted a message declaring:

“Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo are under Thai sovereignty. #SupportThaiSoldiers #DefendingSovereignty.”

The post came after Cambodia reportedly sent a formal letter to the First Army Area, requesting that Thailand suspend the planned mine clearance, citing that it was inconsistent with the spirit of the General Border Committee (GBC) agreement and should await a higher-level decision.

The statement triggered a wave of reactions from Thai netizens, with comments such as:

“Why should we ask permission on our own land?”,

“The army must act, it’s Thai soil,” and

“If Thailand agrees to Cambodia’s terms, it’s over.”

Many users expressed frustration over what they saw as a challenge to Thailand’s sovereignty.