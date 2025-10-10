Cambodia asks Thailand to suspend mine clearance at border villages

After the First Army Area Operations Centre issued a clarification regarding its official letter to Cambodia’s 51st Infantry Brigade about landmine clearance operations in Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Sa Kaeo province on October 10, 2025, a new statement from the Thai military has reignited attention online.
The official Facebook page “Royal Thai Army – Update” posted a message declaring:
“Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo are under Thai sovereignty. #SupportThaiSoldiers #DefendingSovereignty.”
The post came after Cambodia reportedly sent a formal letter to the First Army Area, requesting that Thailand suspend the planned mine clearance, citing that it was inconsistent with the spirit of the General Border Committee (GBC) agreement and should await a higher-level decision.
The statement triggered a wave of reactions from Thai netizens, with comments such as:
Many users expressed frustration over what they saw as a challenge to Thailand’s sovereignty.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow told reporters at Government House on Friday (October 10) that US President Donald Trump had sent a letter to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, expressing his willingness to help mediate the Thailand–Cambodia border situation.
Sihasak said Thailand welcomed the gesture but stressed that any peace initiative must respect the country’s four key conditions, which Anutin has previously outlined. These include:
When asked about the next steps, the minister said discussions had already been held and communication channels were active. “Thailand has clearly conveyed its priorities and hopes to see concrete progress soon,” he said, while reaffirming the Foreign Ministry’s role in diplomatic coordination.
Sihasak added that later on Friday afternoon, he would also meet with Thai private-sector investors operating in Cambodia to discuss the implications of the current situation and possible measures moving forward.