Furthermore, the issue of sound amplification on the Thai side of the Sa Kaeo border was addressed. The area falls under Thai sovereignty, yet Cambodian incursions have repeatedly provoked the Thai population, causing widespread public concern. Maj Gen Winthai explained that the Thai use of loudspeakers is consistent with practices in other countries as a non-lethal, precautionary measure to minimise risk, particularly against those violating the law.

He distinguished between the lawful Thai response and the actions of individuals such as Gunnathat Pongpaiboonwet, also known as Gun Jompalang, who broadcast sounds and historical documentaries. These acts are considered expressions of civilian dissatisfaction with Cambodian incursions, in contrast to aggressive Cambodian demonstrators wielding fake weapons and attacking Thai police.

Maj Gen Winthai emphasised that civilians exposed to the loudspeakers are not forcibly subjected to harm; they may leave the area at any time. Furthermore, as Mr Gunnathat is not a state official, his actions do not constitute torture under international law. The army urged Thai citizens to remain steadfast, avoid being manipulated by exaggerated reports from Cambodia, and to consider the welfare of fellow Thai citizens affected by the provocations, which in many instances constitute breaches of humanitarian principles.